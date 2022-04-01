LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) donated $7,136.84 to the American Heart Association.

The funds were raised during the American Heart Association Pine Belt Heart Walk. The funds will be used to support projects like:

The latest research tools for doctors so they can better prevent and treat heart disease.

Pediatric heart and stroke research.

Life-saving information like how to eat better, how to recognize the warning signs of a heart attack and how to talk to a doctor about critical health choices.

