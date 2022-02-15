LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) opened the new South Central Sports Performance and Rehabilitation Center.

Services offered at the new center include:

  • Outpatient orthopedics
  • Sports medicine
  • Joint replacement recovery
  • Arthritis
  • Sports injuries
  • Neck/back pain
  • Balance rehabilitation
  • Rotator cuff injuries
  • Dry needling

Services are provided by Grant Nichols, MPT, Joel Pierce, DPT, ATC and CSCS and Blake Sherman, DPT. The center is located at 2260 Highway 15 North in Laurel.