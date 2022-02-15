LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) opened the new South Central Sports Performance and Rehabilitation Center.

Services offered at the new center include:

Outpatient orthopedics

Sports medicine

Joint replacement recovery

Arthritis

Sports injuries

Neck/back pain

Balance rehabilitation

Rotator cuff injuries

Dry needling

Services are provided by Grant Nichols, MPT, Joel Pierce, DPT, ATC and CSCS and Blake Sherman, DPT. The center is located at 2260 Highway 15 North in Laurel.