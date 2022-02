LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, South Central Regional Medical Center announced new visitation guidelines for patients at South Central OB-GYN Clinics and South Central Pediatric Clinics.

At the South Central OB-GYN Clinics one visitor, age 18 or older is allowed. One adult visitor per child who has an appointment scheduled at South Central Pediatric Clinics.

For questions regarding the policies, please contact your clinic prior to arrival.