LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) will hold free skin cancer screenings on Wednesday, March 23.

Brittany Gardner FNP with South Central Dermatology will provide the screenings from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at South Central Place in Laurel by Kroger.

No appointments are needed. The screenings take about 10 minutes.