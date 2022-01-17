Select Specialty Hospital to host virtual interview day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson will host a virtual interview day on Tuesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 19.

Interviews will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, the hospital is seeking Registered Nurses and Respiratory Therapists candidates. Candidates must sign-up in order to take part in the interviews.

To attend Tuesday, January 18, register here.

To attend Wednesday, January 19, register here.

