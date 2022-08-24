JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (3MA) partnered with the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance and Cova Software to present “How to Open and Run a Medical Marijuana

Dispensary in Mississippi.”

“For dispensaries, there are a lot of regulations that regard security standards and standard operating procedures to be compliant with the law itself and the regulations that follow that law. We have been partnering with businesses and companies that help you get equipped with that knowledge and how to effectively operate in the cannabis space,” explained Ken Newburger, executive director of 3MA.

The event is a one-day in-person seminar that educated those interested in opening a medical marijuana business in Mississippi about the current market.

“This is our sixth ‘How to Run a Dispensary Seminar’ that we’ve done during COVID in the past year. We’ve had well over 700 people come out across all of those. Today at the Westin, we had about 50 people come out to learn about what they need to do to get equipped and run a dispensary in Mississippi,” said Newburger.

Organizers hoped neighbors and businesses could learn from the convention. Leaders with 3MA said they expect Jackson to see dispensaries by November 1, 2022.

“This is a great time to get into the industry and learn about what you need to do to get your license, so that way, you can be operational once the market begins thriving. What we see in a lot of other states is that the people that wait and miss out on learning and interacting with the patients and the product. It’s a very individualized product when you start talking about how this affects each patient, and they will go through their own journey of what is best for them. The earlier you get in on that discussion on how to best serve patients, the better,” stated Newburger.

The applications for licenses and registration for businesses, practitioners, patients, and work permits are available for applicants that qualify at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). Applications have been open since June 1.