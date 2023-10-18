JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medicare Open Enrollment runs through December 7, 2023.

Mississippi’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) – administered through the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Division of Aging and Adult Services – can help eligible Mississippians with free assistance to choose a Medicare plan that meets their budget and health needs.

SHIP is a counseling program designed to help citizens and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, organize doctor and hospital bills, file Medicare appeals, review Medicare Supplemental Insurance, evaluate Medicare+ Choice or Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) options; understand Medicaid eligibility, and explore long-term care options.

SHIP offers in-person and phone-based counseling to support Medicare-eligible Mississippians in understanding and navigating available coverage options.

The counselors will provide free, confidential, individual counseling to help beneficiaries find the most comprehensive and cost-effective Medicare health plan and Part D coverage.

Medicare coverage choices made during open enrollment will take effect on January 1, 2024.

For more information about SHIP services and the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, call 1-844-822-4622 or 601-709-0624.