JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the most popular asthma relief medications is experiencing a supply shortage.

An ongoing shortage of the asthma medication, Albuterol, is expected to worsen. According to the National Institutes of Health, the drug is the 10th most prescribed medication in the world.

“Just last month, one of the major drug manufacturers of Albuterol closed down all these U.S. locations. So, it’s making the making the albuterol a little bit harder to get,” said Dr. Andrew Clark with Northtown Pharmacy in Jackson.

With manufactures such as Akorn shutting down its U.S. facilities, the closure could impact drug supply chains. Pharmacist Dr. Andrew Clark said COVID-19 may also be to blame for the medication shortage.

“Albuterol is basically what’s called a bronchodilator. And what it does is open up your airways when you’re experiencing problems such as wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, tightening of chest,” explained Clark.

Albutertol has been listed on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) shortage list since October 2022. Clark said hospitals are working to meet the needs of patients by adjusting dosage interval and monitoring patients with more serious respiratory issues.

“One of the first thing that we’re doing is that, you know, call around to different pharmacies to see that they have it in stock. We currently do have it in stock here, but there are also other alternatives,” said Clark.