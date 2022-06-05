LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Speaking, understanding and hearing are important skills children learn in their development. Taking proactive steps in your child’s communication will help them socialize with others, excel in school and reach their learning potential.

Sometimes, children can experience delays in their communication development. It’s important to recognize the signs and intervene early on.

South Central Regional Medical Center’s (SCRMC) Pediatric Speech Therapy experts said the following are common experiences of children who may have speech or language disorders:

Problems with articulation of sounds of fluency, such as stuttering

Difficulty with communicating wants or needs

Social isolation – When a child becomes frustrated with not being able to speak properly or has a lack of understanding from peers, it can cause him or her to experience difficulty in social situation.

Language-based challenges such as reading, spelling and writing or difficulty expressing thoughts, wants and needs

Developmental delays can be a trigger for speech and language problems. If a child takes longer to learn how to walk, he or she may be slower when learning verbal skills. Be aware of these developmental milestones to determine if your child needs early intervention. A child is less at risk for speech problems if developmental delays are addressed early on.

Discuss your concerns with your pediatrician if you believe your child may have a speech issue. Your pediatrician may recommend an evaluation to determine if your child has a speech or language disorder that affects everyday functioning at home, school or socially. The type of evaluation may vary depending on the situation.

Learn about South Central Regional Medical Center’s related services here.