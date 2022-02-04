JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The women of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are usually known for wearing pink and green. However, they put on red to support Women’s Heart Health on Friday, and they donated medical equipment to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and the Magnolia Medical Foundation.

Doctors said the equipment will be a big help in fighting heart disease in women.

“It is a time of awareness about heart disease and to make people aware of the disease and to the preventative ways in which we can prevent heart disease. So, we’re excited to receive this contribution from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and we are thankful for their contribution because this allows us to take care of the women that we serve,” said Dr. Erika Thompson, with the Magnolia Medical Foundation.