THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity. It'll be a little breezy, with wind from the north at 10 to 15 mph. Humidity remains low behind the cold front. Overnight temperatures will be noticeably cooler, down to around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY and the WEEKEND: Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Friday into Saturday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s along with low humidity. Not as breezy. Then on Sunday, the ridge will slide east and winds will shift to a more southerly direction, which will increase temperatures and humidity again for the second half of the weekend into early next week. Highs on Sunday will be around 90°F with a low chance of pop-up showers and thunder, mainly south of I-20.