South Central Regional Medical Center to host free community health fair

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) will host a free community health fair Friday, February 4.

The health fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:)0 p.m. at South Central Place in Laurel. Free health screenings, interactive health education booths, healthy snacks and much more will be provided to all who attend.

“We have health education, health information and numerous screenings available at no charge to the community,” said Karen Vanderslice, BSN, RN, Community Education Coordinator at South Central Regional Medical Center.

The screenings for individuals ages 18 and up will include: