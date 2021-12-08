SportGait app to provide free concussion assessment for Mississippi soccer players

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – SportGait and the Mississippi Soccer Association (MSA) have partnered to provide free concussion assessments for soccer players through the end of 2021.

The SportGait app allows athletes to take a series of tests that measure their gait, memory, concentration, problem solving ability and attention. The results provide doctors baseline measurements to compare to after a head injury. The assessments are clinically approved and provide research-backed information for athletes.

“Proper recovery is critical when a concussion is diagnosed. SportGait affords the technology to ensure a player returns to the game healthy and prepared to play,” said MSA Executive Director Kay Bouler.

MSA soccer players can take the free assessment until December 31, 2021. The app is on Google Play and the Apple App Store.