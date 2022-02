RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Spring into Wellness 5K and Health Fair will be held on April 9, 2022.

Organizers announced the event will take place at Holmes Community College Wellness and Fitness Center, Ridgeland campus, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The event is opened for people of all ages and levels of fitness.

To register, click here.