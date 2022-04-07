RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) announced the Spring Into Wellness event will take place on Saturday, April 9.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Holmes Community College Wellness and Fitness Center parking lot, located 331 Sunnybrook Road off the I-55 Frontage Road in Ridgeland.

There will be a 5K Run/Walk and a Family Fun Run, which will be followed by activities that include a children’s crafts tent, bounce house and obstacle court. There will also be health snack demonstrations, health fair and screenings and door prizes.