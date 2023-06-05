JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson announced the closure of its behavioral health services, as well as job cuts.

According to officials, the hospital has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years. They said the hospital has lost several million dollars in the last three to five years.

Officials said St. Dominic Behavioral Health Services will close. No additional admissions will take place after 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

The hospital will continue to provide care and treatment for current inpatients as they work to ensure transitions to other facilities.

Officials said select positions from various service areas will be eliminated. In all, the changes impact 157 individuals serving in a mixture of full-time, part-time and PRN roles. This reduction represents 5.5% of the total workforce, according to officials with St. Dominic.

“Throughout its 77-year history, the St. Dominic’s ministry has evolved to meet the everchanging needs of the community it serves with a steadfast focus on quality, safety, patient experience and stewardship,” said Scott Kashman, Market President and CEO, St. Dominic Health Services and St. Dominic Hospital. “After thorough discernment and prayerful consideration, we must again adapt and evolve to preserve the ministry in the face of these economic realities and better ensure the long-term health of the organization. Ultimately, these decisions were made in faithfulness to good stewardship of our mission and the ministries we support.”

According to officials, impacted team members will continue in their current employment status with their commensurate compensation and benefits for at least 60 days following notice to each. In addition, severance opportunities will be offered to full-time and part-time team members who are unable to secure other similar roles within the organization.

A list of facilities providing behavioral health services for central Mississippi is available via the Mississippi Department of Mental Health website.