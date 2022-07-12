JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- St Dominic Hospital and and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center(SMRMC) in McComb has partnered to have the same electronic medical record delivered through the EPIC platform on Tuesday, July 12.

EPIC is one of the nation’s largest electronic medical record software that helps secure personal data for patients. Prior to St. Dominic being a a member of the multi-state Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS), Southwest Mississippi will also have full access to the benefits of the health system’s integrated software.

The goal with this agreement is to improve care coordination, patient registration, scheduling and clinical integration, while also bettering the financial and billing processes.

Scott Kashman, Jackson Market President says that the two facilities have worked on numerous occasions for stroke, cardiovascular services, and much more.

“Supporting providers in central Mississippi allows patients and their physicians to maximize connectivity and medical resources”, said Kashman. “Technology has proven we can assure the right care at the right time completely customized to each patient’s need and clinical situation.”

With this transition, FMOLHS will collaboratively work with SMRMC physicians and leadership to install and implement the EPIC software.

Planning for the new EPIC platform at SMRMC is expected to take one year.