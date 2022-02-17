JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the State Board of Education (SBE) voted to approve a $17.6 million grant to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson to create a telehealth delivery system within K-12 schools to provide remote healthcare and healthcare provider access to students.

MDE expects UMMC to deliver on-demand urgent care and telebehaviorial health during school hours. UMMC services to students will include urgent care, mental health, remote patient monitoring and specialty consultation healthcare.

“Healthy students learn better. Implementing this telehealth program for Mississippi’s K-12 students will better ensure health issues are identified and treated,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “This program can potentially reduce absenteeism, help parents and guardians get quicker access to services for a child and even save lives.”

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is using American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds to cover the grant. The grant period is from July 1, 2022 through Sept. 30 2024, with a liquidation period ending December 31, 2024.

UMMC plans to begin project implementation March 1 of this year. Clinical implementation will begin July 1 in four school districts and will be completed in all districts by July 1, 2023.