JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A recent study claims that Mississippi newborns and infants have the worst overall health and wellness outcomes in the United States.

The assertion stems from a WalletHub.com study looking at factors including total cost, healthcare quality, baby-friendliness, and family-friendliness. The Magnolia State ranks at the bottom among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for infant mortality and rate of low birth weight. It ranks 50th overall for baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. Lastly, it has the 50th fewest midwives and OB-GYNs per capita in the United States.

Eight of the ten states ranked in the bottom 10, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Louisiana, West Virginia, Georgia, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, are in the South. No Southern states rank in the top 20 for best places to have a baby, according to WalletHub’s research.

Other statistics from the website indicate why Mississippi babies are at a statistical disadvantage compared to those in other states. According to WalletHub, Mississippi also has the highest rate of families living in poverty nationally. The same WalletHub study ranks the Magnolia State 50th in health and safety for families.

In March, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law that expanded Postpartum Medicaid from two to 12 months. Medicaid pays for the expenses associated with most births in Mississippi. The average conventional delivery costs over $2,600 with insurance and close to $15,000 without insurance.