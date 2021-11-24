Teen diagnosed with cerebral palsy begins music career at Hinds Community College

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 2021 Clinton High graduate and scholar, Jordan Morgan was born 11 weeks early, and weighing just three pounds, He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

“I was told he wouldn’t be able to walk, feed himself or write his name,” said his mother, Deborah Morgan. Since then, Jordan’s been proving those predictions wrong.

Morgan received one of Hinds Community College’s (HCC) highest honors, a Luckyday Foundation Scholarship covering more than half of his tuition each semester. A classically trained pianist, Morgan is majoring in music industry and production at HCC.

“There were three things I wanted to achieve by the end of high school: be accepted at Hinds, be awarded at least one scholarship and graduate with an A average,” he said. “I did them all, and I’m excited to move forward.”

Morgan plans to produce his own music and others through Stars & Skaters, getting his inspiration from the production duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, The Neptunes.



Morgan was interested in music when, as a seventh-grader, he was named Children’s Miracle Hospitals Champion for the state. Back then, he was singing in the school choir, playing the piano and interested in one day producing music and music videos.