JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Jackson Revival Health and Wellness Teen Summit kicked off with keynote speakers, vendors, activities and food.

The Health and Wellness Ministry of Jackson collaborated with local organizations to engage teens, targeting physical health, mental health, spiritual health and sexual health with a goal to better educate them and to help get rid of stereotypes.

“This event is important because Jackson, Mississippi always has this negative stereotype. We want to change that. We want to be that change that we see. Historically speaking, we know that engaging with teenagers who are going to be our future leaders, they have the ability and the tools, but they need guidance. They need mentorship. They need to know that somebody is there for them with a genuine heart,” said Cecil Hill Jr., a community health advocate.

Teenagers in the Jackson community were able to ask questions and interact with their peers during the summit.

Free COVID-19 vaccines were also available just in time for students to head back to school.