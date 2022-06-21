JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – June 21 is “The Longest Day” for the Alzheimer’s Association. Many businesses and Highland Village celebrated the event to help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Assocation.

This event also helps raise money for those who are suffering with the disease.

In honor of June being Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and in honor of Anne Peters, the Alzheimer’s Association Mississippi chapter and Fondren shed light on those across the state of Mississippi who suffer from the disease. So far, the organization has exceeded their goal of raising $1,600 by raising over $1,700.

Local businesses in Fondren have been gearing up the month of June for this day by collecting donations for Alzheimer’s research. They started collected funds during Fondren Live on June 2.

Adina Welker, with the Alzheimer’s Association, said they are always excited about this day because it’s a fun way to celebrate while also raising funds for Alzheimer’s-related resources for the community.

“I love the Longest Day. It’s such a beautiful day. It’s so amazing and a heartwarming feeling being apart of so many stories,” said Welker.