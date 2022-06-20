JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Alzheimer’s Association is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year, ‘The Longest Day,’ which is being held on Tuesday, June 20.

Organizers are calling everyone to come together to raise awareness for those suffering with or through Alzheimer’s. Those who want to participate can be involved with fundraising or by participating in other events.

The Alzheimer’s Association is partnering with Fondren this year to celebrate ‘The Longest Day.’

So far, the Fondren neighborhood in Jackson and the Alzheimer’s Association have raised $1,785 and will continue this fundraiser through ‘The Longest Day.’

Businesses in Fondren will be offering many unique offerings to participants on Tuesday. Some restaurants will change their menu items until the end of the month to raise donations.

Adina Welker, with the Alzheimer’s Association, said she is thrilled about the expectations for the event. She said they have exceeded the goal of reaching $1,600.

“I feel very fortunate that we can be apart of people’s story,” Welker said. “This is such a great thing to celebrate, and we just want to bring awareness and care to it.”

Fondren and The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting events all the month of June in honor of Anne Peters, who suffered from the disease.

All events are free and open to the public.