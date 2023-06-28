Hospital CEOs are leaving at increasingly higher rates in Mississippi since the pandemic.

The state’s hospital CEO turnover rate was 17% in 2021, according to the most recently available data from the American College of Healthcare Executives.

The percentage has been creeping upward since 2019. It went from 10%, considered a “low” turnover rate by the ACHE, to 13% in 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and shot up 4 more percentage points the next year.

Now, Mississippi’s turnover rate is “high,” according to the organization.

The percentage of hospital CEO turnover has fluctuated over the past decade — Mississippi’s highest turnover rate was 27% in 2014. But Tim Moore, president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, said recent numbers are concerning.

“Mostly, I think it’s a testament to how difficult the job is now,” he said.