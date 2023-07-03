Image of meats and vegetables cooking on a grill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As July 4th approaches Tuesday, officials emphasize the importance of food safety for Americans.

Mississippians celebrate Independence Day the same way they celebrate most holidays: with food. The Magnolia state’s appetite for hamburgers and hot dogs rank among the nation’s highest on July 4th. Hot dogs, burgers, steaks, chicken wings and more are cooked in a variety of ways. But experts emphasize the importance of thoroughly cooking everything.

The ideal temperature for food varies, but here are the best internal temperatures for common meats, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Beef, pork, veal & lamb steaks, chops, roasts – 145 °F and allow to rest for at least 3 minutes

Ground meats – 160 °F

Ground poultry – 165 °F

Ham, fresh or smoked (uncooked) – 145 °F and allow to rest for at least 3 minutes

Fully cooked ham (to reheat) – Reheat cooked hams packaged in USDA-inspected plants to 140 °F and all others to 165 °F

All poultry (breasts, whole bird, legs, thighs, wings, ground poultry, giblets, and stuffing) – 165 °F

Other food items

Eggs – 160 °F

Fish & shellfish – 145 °F

Leftovers – 165 °F

Casseroles – 165 °F

These temperatures can be measured using a food thermometer.

The USDA also has other things for Americans to keep in mind, according to a 2022 press release from the agency.

Discard perishable foods left out for over two hours or more an hour in temperatures over 90 °F.

Keep cold foods at a temperature of 40 °F or below by keeping food nestled in ice, in a cooler with a cold source, or refrigerated until ready to serve.

Keep hot foods at 140 °F or above by placing food on a grill, in a preheated oven, warming trays, chafing dishes or slow cookers.

Wash hands after handling raw meat to avoid cross-contamination. Additional methods to prevent cross-contamination include using separate cutting boards for meat and vegetables and different trays to place raw and cooked meat.

Wash surfaces and utensils with soap and warm water before cooking and after contact with raw meat and poultry. After cleaning surfaces that touched raw meat and poultry, apply a commercial or homemade sanitizing solution (1 tablespoon of liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water). Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.