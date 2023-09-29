JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Prostate Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, health agencies sound the drum on understanding one’s risk.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, it is the 2nd most common cancer in men. MSDH also says that most men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.

There are risk factors that increase the risk of developing prostate cancer.

Being African American. Black men have twice the death rate from prostate cancer compared to other groups.

Having more than one relative who has had prostate cancer increases your risk of getting it.

Age also increases your risk.

MSDH recommends talking to your doctor if you regularly experience any of these symptoms:

Difficulty starting urination

Weak or interrupted flow of urine

Frequent urination, especially at night

Difficulty emptying the bladder completely

Pain or burning during urination

Blood in the urine or semen

Pain in the back, hips or pelvis that doesn’t go away

For those considering being screened, MSDH has recommendations for the following age groups.

Before 55: If you have one or more risk factors, such as a family history of prostate cancer, talk to your doctor about your risk and about periodic screening by the time you turn 45. You may be able to take important protective steps early, and lower your risk.

If you have one or more risk factors, such as a family history of prostate cancer, talk to your doctor about your risk and about periodic screening by the time you turn 45. You may be able to take important protective steps early, and lower your risk. 55-69 years old: Talk to your doctor about being screened for prostate cancer, the benefits for you, and how often you should be screened.

Talk to your doctor about being screened for prostate cancer, the benefits for you, and how often you should be screened. 70 years and older: If you have symptoms of prostate cancer, check with your doctor about screening.

Broadly speaking, cancer is the second leading cause of death for men, behind heart disease. On average, men live five years less than women. The agency also has tips on how to promote healthy living.

Quit smoking and limit alcohol: Smoking puts you on a course for early death from heart disease. Alcohol promotes some of the top cancers that affect men.

Smoking puts you on a course for early death from heart disease. Alcohol promotes some of the top cancers that affect men. Eat sensibly: Go beyond fast food. Eat a wide range of vegetables and other foods in moderate portions.

Go beyond fast food. Eat a wide range of vegetables and other foods in moderate portions. Be active every day: Half an hour of brisk exercise a day, even in 10-minute stretches, makes a difference in wellness, disease risk, and weight control. Walking is a great way to start, but many other activities have benefits.

Half an hour of brisk exercise a day, even in 10-minute stretches, makes a difference in wellness, disease risk, and weight control. Walking is a great way to start, but many other activities have benefits. Get regular checkups: Men visit the doctor at half the rate as women. Annual wellness checks with your doctor help you understand changes in your health, detect problems early, and take the right steps to stay your healthiest. Your doctor is your best partner to live a healthy life.