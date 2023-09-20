JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippians enjoy pools, beaches, lakes, and rivers during the summer, the risk associated with water is not just from drowning.

Americans were sadly reminded of this following the recent death of a child in Arkansas caused by a brain-eating amoeba from a splash pad. This amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, and other things could pose serious health risks to you and your family this summer. WJTV 12 News has some important tips to keep in mind to help avoid illness.

Naegleria fowleri

According to the CDC, the amoeba often lives in freshwater bodies, such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs. Infections, though rare, usually occur mainly during the summer. Water containing the amoeba could enter the brain and cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare and devastating infection that is almost always fatal.

In very rare instances, Naegleria fowleri has been found in inadequately chlorinated water, including in pools, splash pads, and a surf park. Naegleria fowleri is not found in salt water.

To reduce your risk of infection,

Avoid jumping or diving into bodies of warm freshwater, especially during the summer.

Hold your nose shut, use nose clips, or keep your head above water when in bodies of warm fresh water.

Avoid putting your head underwater in hot springs and other untreated geothermal waters.

Avoid digging in, or stirring up, the sediment in shallow, warm fresh water. The amebae are more likely to live in sediment at the bottom of lakes, ponds, and rivers.

General safety tips for those in any body of water

Don’t swallow the water, as it may contain germs that can make one sick.

Keep sand away from your mouth and children’s mouths.

Don’t defecate in the water. Germs in urine or feces can make others sick.

Every hour, take young children on bathroom breaks to avoid them using the restroom in the water. If needed, change soiled diapers in a bathroom or diaper-changing area to keep germs away from the water and sand.

To prevent swimmer’s ear, use a bathing cap, ear plugs, or custom-fitted swim molds when swimming. If those items are not used, dry your ears thoroughly after swimming or showering.

Wash your hands for 20 seconds before eating food, especially if you have been playing in or touching sand. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid swimming in water that looks cloudier than usual, is discolored, smells bad, or has a strong chemical smell. In fresh or saltwater, discolored or smelly water could indicate a harmful algal bloom (HAB). For pools, make sure the drain at the bottom of the deep end is visible. Check that the drain covers appear to be secured and in good condition.

Do not swim in the water if you are sick with diarrhea. Germs in diarrhea can get in the water and make other swimmers sick if they swallow the contaminated water.

Do not swim if signs or maintenance staff say the swim area is closed.

General water safety for lakes, rivers, and oceans

Before heading out for a swim, the CDC recommends checking online if the swim area is currently being monitored, under advisory, or has been closed for health or safety reasons.

Check with your healthcare provider before swimming in oceans, lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water if you have a weakened immune system.

If you go in the water while a cut or wound is still healing, use waterproof bandages to help prevent infection.

Do not swim in the water if

Heavy rain came through the area recently. Heavy rain picks up anything it comes in contact with (for example, human and animal feces). This rainwater can drain into the swim area, making the water cloudier.

You see any pipes draining into or around the water.

General water safety around chlorinated water

Many of the same safety tips apply. However, some additional factors should be considered, like the following:

Shower for at least one minute to remove dirt, sweat, germs, etc. on your body.

Make sure no chemicals are out in the open.

Healthy pools, waterparks, hot tubs, splash pads, and spray parks do not have a strong chemical smell. The smell comes from chemicals that form when chlorine mixes with urine, feces, sweat and dirt from swimmers’ bodies. These chemicals—not chlorine—can cause your eyes to get red and sting, make your nose run, and make you cough.

Children should not sit or stand on the jets from a splash pad. The jets can rinse off the same things that cause that strong chemical smell often associated with pools.

Use test strips to make sure the water has proper free chlorine (amount of chlorine available to kill germs) or bromine level and pH.

The lifeguard(s) should not be distracted. If no lifeguard is on duty, find the location of the safety equipment, such as a rescue ring or pole.