JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Hinds Behavioral Health Services will host I Am “Mental Health” Fair and Town Hall on Saturday, March 26.

The event will be held at the Hinds Behavioral Health Services parking lot and conference area from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy free health screenings, vendors, food trucks, music, and prizes.

A community roundtable about mental health and COVID will be held at 12:30 p.m.