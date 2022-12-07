JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Holiday celebrations are underway across Mississippi. The holidays usually bring together a lot of people, which could spread illness during a time of joy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States has seen a spike in influenza, COVID-19 and RSV cases. As of November 2022, Mississippi has seen some of the worst flu activity.

Dr. Steven Goudy, founder of Dr. Noze Best and a pediatric ENT, said RSV cases are running rampant and can be dangerous for children.

He said the symptoms for RSV include decreased activity, irritability and breathing difficulties. There are ways to help prevent you child from contracting RSV.

“You know, you have a lot of people sick out there during this tri-demic. For our children, obviously, you don’t want no one to kiss your baby at this time,” Goudy explained.

One Mississippi parent said she plans to be more cautious with her children during the holidays due to the high cases of flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

“It’s the holiday season, and all that holiday shopping, you don’t want it to go to waste,” said Takeia Anderson, a parent. “I do advise parents including myself to practice better health habits.”

Goudy said parents can implement the following tips to help keep their children healthy during the holidays:

Make sure they are getting enough sleep and eating healthy

Practice good hand hygiene

Don’t let people kiss your baby

Survey your home for anything dangerous

If a family member is sick, don’t let them be around your children