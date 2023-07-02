Cancer’s prominence affects all of us, whether directly through a diagnosis or indirectly by impacting a family member or friend. Alarmingly, those cases are on the rise for many types of cancer and for the under-50-year-old demographic.

The rates of cancers of various organs—including breast, gallbladder, kidney, and liver—among those younger than 50 are on the rise in many parts of the world, according to findings from a study published in October 2022. In certain countries, cancer has already surpassed heart disease as the leading cause of death.

In 2020, the most recent year for comprehensive data in the U.S., 1.6 million new cancer cases were reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in five American deaths is from cancer, which stands as the second-leading cause of death in the U.S.

Stacker compiled a list of 10 types of cancer that have had the greatest jump in case frequency between 2000 and 2020 based on CDC data. To come up with the list, the annual number of new cancer cases per 100,000 people in 2000, 2010, and 2020 were averaged to determine the increasing trend of certain types of the disease.

Regular medical checks increase the likelihood of early detection, offering the best possible outcome for any cancer diagnosis. Read on to learn which forms of cancer are on the rise.

David Tadevosian// Shutterstock

#10. Pancreatic cancer

– New cases in 2000: 10.9 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2010: 13.4 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2020: 16.5 100,000 people

– Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2020: 51.4%

The pancreas is an organ behind the stomach that releases hormones that help process sugar. Unfortunately, symptoms of pancreatic cancer rarely present themselves until the disease reaches a more advanced stage, by which time a cure is unlikely. Apple founder Steve Jobs and “Ghost” star Patrick Swayze both died from this type of cancer.

kan_chana // Shutterstock

#9. Kidney and renal pelvis cancer

– New cases in 2000: 12.6 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2010: 17.5 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2020: 19.5 100,000 people

– Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2020: 54.8%

The renal pelvis is the part of the kidney that connects to tubes called ureters, which carry urine to the bladder. Typical symptoms of this disease are blood in the urine and constant back pain on one side. Surgery is a common form of treatment, including the removal of the entire kidney.

Canva

#8. Endocrine cancer

– New cases in 2000: 8.1 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2010: 15.1 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2020: 13.1 100,000 people

– Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2020: 61.8%

Endocrine cancer presents in endocrine-system tissues, including those of the adrenal, pancreas, parathyroid, pituitary, and thyroid glands. Symptoms of these cancers vary significantly, from muscle weakness and heart palpitations in the case of adrenal cancer to kidney stones and weight loss in instances of parathyroid cancer.

Canva

#7. Thyroid cancer

– New cases in 2000: 7.4 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2010: 14.2 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2020: 12.2 100,000 people

– Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2020: 63.9%

The thyroid is a gland in the neck that produces hormones that control your heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, and weight. When diagnosed early, thyroid cancer is one of the most treatable types of cancer. Although doctors do not know what causes thyroid cancer, it is more prevalent in women and those with radiation exposure.

Canva

#6. Small intestinal cancer

– New cases in 2000: 1.7 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2010: 2.6 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2020: 2.9 100,000 people

– Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2020: 76.8%

The small intestine brings digested food from your stomach to the large intestine. This small bowel processes food and absorbs nutrients from it into your body. Despite the small intestine comprising the most significant portion of the gastrointestinal tract, small intestine or small bowel cancers are far rarer than other GI cancers in the U.S. Examples of small-bowel cancers are adenocarcinoma, lymphoma, and sarcoma.

Canva

#5. Anus, anal canal, and anorectal cancer

– New cases in 2000: 1.4 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2010: 2.0 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2020: 2.4 100,000 people

– Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2020: 78.9%

Stool exits the body via the anus, which sits below the rectum and serves as the end of the GI tract. Anal cancer, which is distinct from rectal cancer, most commonly presents as squamous cell carcinoma.

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#4. Tongue cancer

– New cases in 2000: 2.6 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2010: 3.7 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2020: 4.7 100,000 people

– Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2020: 80.2%

There are different types of cancers that grow on the tongue. Tongue cancer is more common in older age groups and in men. Risk factors for tongue cancer include smoking, alcohol intake, and having the sexually transmitted disease HPV. Some symptoms of oral tongue cancer include a lump that resembles an ulcer. For cancers that occur at the base of the tongue, there are minimal symptoms in the beginning stages, but as the illness progresses, there’s difficulty swallowing and a sense of fullness in the throat.

Motortion Films // Shutterstock

#3. Tonsil cancer

– New cases in 2000: 1.4 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2010: 2.3 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2020: 2.8 100,000 people

– Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2020: 98.1%

Men are three times more likely than women to be diagnosed with tonsil cancer. Symptoms usually involve a constant sore throat, mouth pain, and difficulty chewing and/or swallowing. Tonsil cancer is usually diagnosed through blood tests and X-rays to examine if the tumor has spread to other areas of the body such as the lung. Treatment options for tonsil cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

Shidlovski // Shutterstock

#2. Liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer

– New cases in 2000: 5.1 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2010: 8.4 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2020: 10.3 100,000 people

– Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2020: 103.4%

Bile is produced in the liver. It then runs through a duct system and empties into the intestine. Cancer cells can develop from liver and duct cells. Symptoms of this disease include jaundice, itchy skin, and weight loss. This form of cancer typically affects people over the age of 50.

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#1. Oropharyngeal cancer

– New cases in 2000: 0.4 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2010: 0.6 per 100,000 people

– New cases in 2020: 1.1 100,000 people

– Increase in new case rates from 2000 to 2020: 158.4%

Oropharyngeal cancer is when malignant cancer cells are detected in the oropharynx, the middle part of the throat. The oropharynx plays a huge role in where air, food, and fluids pass through. Oropharynx cancer has been on the rise for years with an estimated 11,580 deaths in the U.S. in the first half of 2023. Treatment options include chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Additional writing by Jane Garfinkel and Leesa Davis. Data reporting by Emilia Ruzicka. Story editing by Brian Budzynski. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.