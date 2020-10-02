U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith encourages Mississippians to get flu shot

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss) partnered with Walgreens on Friday to get her flu shot. The senator also encouraged Mississippians to do the same.

The current COVID-19 pandemic heightens focus on flu shots as a critical defense for protecting communities against the illness.

The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone over six months of age annually. Walgreens accepts walk-ins and appointments via Walgreens Find Care through the Walgreens app or online.

Flu shots are free, at no cost to the patient, with most insurance, as well as with Medicare Part B and Medicaid in certain states.

Hyde-Smith is running for reelection against Democrat Mike Espy. On August 25, Espy accepted the invitation of WJTV 12 News for a televised and streamed online debate. The debate would be broadcast on stations across the state, including WJTV and WHLT. Hyde-Smith has yet to accept the debate invitation.

