OXFORD, Miss (WJTV) – Nikki Reinemann, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Mississippi, is using a three-year grant from the American Heart Association to delve into the underlying causes of heart disease.

Reinemann’s focus is on the role of myosins, motor proteins found in muscle cells, in achieving muscle contraction which allows scientists to see where errors can possibly occur that causes heart disease.

“We understand how an individual molecule works,” Reinemann said. “We understand how a muscle functions. What I’m trying to understand is how do those individual molecules work together to achieve that muscular function.”

She hopes her work will help physicians find ways to prevent and treat heart disease, the nation’s No. 1 cause of death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To initiate this work, Reinemann was selected out of 12% of accepted research project applicants to receive an Early Career Development Award from the American Heart Association. The award is designed to advance the research skills of nontenured professors who have been in academia for less than five years.

She will receive $231,000 over the three-year period to help fund necessary materials, along with research assistance from two undergraduate students and a graduate student from UM engineering departments.