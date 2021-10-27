UMMC 2 You Telehealth Urgent Care available to all Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UMMC 2 You, a telehealth urgent care service, is now open to the general public for same-day or next-day appointments.

The UMMC 2 You is now available to any Mississippian with WiFi capability, regardless of their insurance status. UMMC has expanded the reach to help eliminate barriers to care created by COVID-19, said Kyle Brewer, administrator of telehealth services at UMMC’s Center for Telehealth.

“Flu season is coming up, and a lot of people don’t want to get out, just like with COVID-19,” Brewer said. “If you think you’re sick, you might not want to get out and go to a clinic, but you still need care. That’s the benefit of UMMC 2 You,” he said. “We want to provide convenience to those who want to get care quickly, at home, work or school,” said Brewer.

Visits with a nurse practitioner typically take about 15 minutes and can be done anywhere in Mississippi with a WiFi connection for a smartphone, tablet or computer. Nurse practitioners can prescribe some medications, and also will refer patients to other providers as needed.

Minor medical conditions treated include:

Upper respiratory issues

Rashes

Allergies

Asthma

Bites

Joint pain

Other common health concerns

To schedule an appointment, click here or contact 601-815-2020.