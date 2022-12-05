JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is preparing their 6th annual Dental Mission Week care, and they are currently accepting applications.

UMMC will host Dental Mission Week from January 30 until February 2, 2023, for all Mississippians who don’t have access to reliable dental care, or they don’t have the proper insurance to have access to free dental care.

Melody Longino, the school’s manager of ambulatory operations and Dental Mission Week coordinator, this service is a major part of what UMMC stand for.

“I get so excited because this is really a big deal, not just for our students who gain knowledge through this week, but for our patients as well,” said Longino.

Longino said the university usually serves 200 to 250 patients a day during Dental Mission Week.

“We service the entire state as well,” said Longino. “We also partner with local organizations such as veterans to bring their patients as well.”

Free services that will be provided during the Dental Mission Week are fillings, extractions, cleanings, root canals for front teeth only, oral cancer screenings, and oral hygiene education.

Applications are currently open. The deadline for applications is January 15. Applications are also available at the School of Dentistry, the Jackson Medical Mall Dental Clinic or the Jackson Free Clinic.

Applications must be mailed to UMMC School of Dentistry, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39215. The School of Dentistry will not accept applications that are emailed or faxed.