JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) has an advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

This new designation, recently awarded by The Joint Commission, is a significant step up from Primary Stroke Center, which the medical center previously held.

The Comprehensive Stroke Center classification is “the most demanding stroke certification … designed for those hospitals that have specific abilities to receive and treat the most complex stroke cases,” The Joint Commission said.

“This is recognition and validation of the high level of multidisciplinary care that we provide, and have been providing for a long period of time,” said Dr. Chad Washington, chair of the Department of Neurosurgery. “This demonstrates that we have the processes at UMMC to make sure we continue to evolve our care.”

“With our entire continuum of care, we have a specialty expertise that is unmatched in the state of Mississippi,” said Britt Crewse, chief executive officer of UMMC Adult Hospitals. “We are extremely proud of the care that we are providing and that we will provide as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.

As a Comprehensive Stroke Center, UMMC deploys a wide range of advanced care, beginning even before a patient arrives at the Emergency Department. Patients are quickly diagnosed and treatment plans created following brain imaging scans and neurological evaluations, and they receive clot-busting medications and surgery when needed.

When a stroke patient is being transported by ambulance, Mississippi MED-COM notifies UMMC prior to their arrival, and the stroke team is waiting for that patient.

An ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot, known as a thrombus, blocks or plugs an artery leading to the brain. That prevents the brain from getting oxygen and nutrients, and brain cells begin to die within minutes. It’s the brain’s version of a heart attack.

UMMC stroke team experts also treat hemorrhagic stroke, an especially severe event occurring when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures and bleeds, sometimes uncontrollably, disrupting normal circulation of blood in the brain.