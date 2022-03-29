JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – “Everyone should have one of these,” he says, pointing to the image of a receiver salvaged from a World War II American sub; it weighs 75 pounds and he got it for $10, he says.

“I’ll make it work; it has no choice.”

Didlake, a former practicing surgeon who executed his first midline abdominal incision on a teddy bear when he was 12 (it had no choice), must always be working on something, often with his hands and often, in keeping with one of his hobbies, on a wizened wireless.

And, as befits someone versed in an array of subjects, including the humanities, he has no choice but to use his mind, which he has done for the past eight years and eight months in the role he’s about to leave, officially, on Thursday: associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at UMMC.

“At my request, Ralph agreed to take on the position of associate vice chancellor for academic affairs almost nine years ago,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. “He has touched numerous lives through his leadership and contributions, and has been a trusted colleague and wise counsel to us all.

“I will miss him greatly. In the journey through life, it is a rare honor to work closely with someone as wonderful and selfless as Ralph.”

Didlake, who may have more time to spend in the workshop behind his home in Madison, could have stayed on; he had a choice. But, he said, academic affairs “needs fresh eyes and fresh legs.

His run at the Medical Center began when he dashed onto the campus as a medical student. Since August 1975, he has been associated in some way with UMMC, even during the 10 years he spent in private practice before rejoining the faculty in 2010.

For years, he has also served as director of the Center for Bioethics and Medical Humanities. And, for the last decade or so, he has led the Asylum Hill Project, helping to study and memorialize the remains of patients from the bygone State Hospital for the Insane who were buried on the campus grounds.

“That’s where my passion lies,” Didlake said. It is, along with his work in academic affairs, among the most gratifying accomplishments of his career.

“I’m proud of the work I did as a practicing surgeon here,” said Didlake, who is also a professor of surgery. “I got to work with some great people. But I believe being able to play a small part in bringing academic progress creates a different type of satisfaction.

“In the OR, you’re taking care of one patient.” But, when in the cause of advancing health care education, “you’re taking care of all the patients those future graduates will take care of,” he said. “I’m also proud of the Center for Bioethics. And I’m really proud of the Consortium we put together to manage the Asylum Hill Project. It’s an extraordinary group of people… “One of the reasons this role has been so satisfying and enjoyable is based on LouAnn’s leadership. I always feel more energized when I leave her office, no matter what list of problems I bring her.”

Which raises the question: What will he miss the least from academic affairs? “It’s always difficult when a student is dismissed,” Didlake said. “It’s not something we do lightly. It’s a life-changing event for them.”

As for an event that has changed his life – for the better – one occurred when he met an ER nurse, Millie Faith McDonald, over a trauma patient. They married in 1983 and had three children who had children of their own: another event that changed his life.

“I would never have predicted that I would have become an engaged grandparent,” Didlake said. “That took me by surprise: what a powerful force grandchildren are.”

There is a photo of one of those forces, Liam, working with his grandfather and some thread and scissors on a stuffed toy lamb; it has no choice.