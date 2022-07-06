JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Cancer Center and Research Institute (CCRI) and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will offer free cancer screenings on Saturday, August 20 for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women.

Screenings will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the CCRI outpatient clinics at the Jackson Medical Mall.

Cancer screenings and education will include a breast exam, a mammogram for those ages 40-64, a cervical cancer screening Pap test for ages 21-64, and HPV testing for all receiving cervical screenings.

To determine eligibility and to set up an appointment, call 601-815-3572.