JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) announced Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi is expected to force UMMC hospitals, clinics, physicians and other providers out of its commercial insurance network by April 1, 2022.

According to UMMC, the insurance giant has refused to agree to a new contract. The State and School Employees’ Health Plan, which is managed by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi, is not a part of this contract.

“Blue Cross wants to compare us to other Mississippi hospitals, but there are no hospitals in the state that are like us. Every day we treat patients across Mississippi, many with nowhere else to turn, because they need the specialty physicians found only here at UMMC. We should be compared to other academic medical centers and safety net hospitals just like us,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine.

UMMC has requested a rate increase “that moves us closer to – not equal to or more than – market rates,” said Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs. “It is essential that UMMC be paid in line with comparable academic medical centers in regional cities like New Orleans, Memphis and Birmingham.”

UMMC officials said a dedicated phone line has been established at 601-496-0008 for anyone who has a Blue Cross commercial health plan and has questions about the negotiations.