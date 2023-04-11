JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has designated the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson as a Mississippi Burn Center.

According to UMMC leaders, MSDH officials reviewed the hospital’s application for designated burn center status and visited the campus March 21 to assess compliance with the rules and regulations of the Mississippi Trauma Care System and standards of care.

“We are pleased that the University of Mississippi Medical Center has been deemed qualified to provide the level of multidisciplinary care required for burn treatment,” said Dr. Peter Arnold, professor of surgery and chief of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. “The depth of medical skills and resources of an academic medical center make UMMC uniquely qualified and an ideal location for burn treatment in the state.”

UMMC is currently the state’s only Level I trauma center. UMMC’s care team will include specialists in emergency medicine and trauma surgery, as well as several sub-specialties in plastic surgery, critical care, laboratory medicine, mental health, occupational therapy and physical therapy.

Registered nurse Adrian Davis tidies up a trauma room in the Adult Emergency Department at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Emergency Medicine resident Dr. Andrew Garza, left, pharmacist Stephanie Tesseneer, background, and respiratory therapist Charles Patton stock supplies in a trauma room in the Adult Emergency Department at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. (Courtesy: UMMC)

In January, the UMMC Mississippi Burn Center was established on the Jackson campus following the October closure of Merit Health Central’s burn unit in Jackson.

UMMC officials said one of their goals for the burn center is to earn accreditation from the American Burn Association.