JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An anonymous donor provided funds to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) to start a Student Benevolence Fund.

The fund will be administrated through UMMC’s Office of Student Affairs. The donor, a 1974 School of Medicine graduate, hopes others will join in giving to the fund to help students continue their studies.

“An unforeseen crisis such as a fire, accident or illness can stretch students’ finances to the breaking point,” said Dr. Hanna Broome, chief student affairs officer. “Through this generous gift, students who are hit with an emergency that is out of their control can get financial help so they can continue their studies and graduate from UMMC on time.”

Students from UMMC’s six schools of health – Dentistry, Graduate Studies in the Health Sciences, Health Related Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Population Health – can apply for help from the Student Benevolence Fund via Workday. School of Pharmacy students should apply for funding through the University of Mississippi.

To be eligible to receive funds, applicants must be enrolled students in UMMC academic degree programs. Students on leave of absence or planning to withdraw or take a leave of absence are not eligible.

According to UMMC officials, the applicant must describe a genuine crisis that significantly affects the applicant’s ability to meet basic needs or continue in a UMMC academic degree program. The applicant must provide supporting documentation to verify the crisis, such as medical records, police reports, eviction notices, or other relevant documents.

Eligible crises can include sudden illness or a medical emergency, unforeseen loss of housing due to natural disaster, fire or other catastrophic events or a financial hardship from an unexpected circumstance such as job loss or auto accident.

An applicant must also provide a detailed plan outlining how they intend to take some financial responsibility for their situation and move forward

Applications will be reviewed by the UMMC Student Benevolence Fund Committee.