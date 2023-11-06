JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) fall 2023 Leapfrog score is a B. According to officials, this is the highest score UMMC has ever received from Leapfrog, which is a national nonprofit that sets standards for excellence in patient care.

“UMMC’s steady improvement in quality metrics is a testament to our teams’ dedication to improving patient care and outcomes and a culture that embraces safety and accountability,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. “We are on a journey of quality improvement, and this rating shows how far the Medical Center has come.”

Leapfrog scores are updated each fall and spring, considering patient safety and satisfaction. Leapfrog assigns letter grades based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

UMMC Grenada earned an A rating, the highest score the hospital has ever earned from Leapfrog.

UMMC’s 2022 Leapfrog score was a C.