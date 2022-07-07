JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) held a news conference on Thursday to help spread the word on the dangers of the heat in order to help people stay out of the emergency room.

With the extreme heat in Mississippi, the chances of heat exhaustion and heat stroke become even more likely. To prevent that, Dr. Kendall McKenzie urged anyone who has to be subjected to the extreme heat to stay hydrated, stay in the shade and take plenty of breaks.

One Vicksburg neighbor has taken those recommendations seriously.

“Working with other people, we’re always telling somebody to take a brake because a lot of us just want to keep going, but you’ve got to stop and hydrate,” said Vicksburg neighbor Tom McHan.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is expecting expecting extremely dangerous heat to impact the entire Jackson Metro area from Thursday until Saturday.

Dr. McKenzie emphasized that while this is a period of extreme heat, average summer temperatures can still pose a risk and should be taken seriously.