JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and the School of Nursing’s Oxford campus have received a stellar review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

An association committee reviewed the two campuses and issued a report of “no recommendations.” That the best possible result that the two campuses can receive, demonstrating UMMC’s commitment to excellence in educational programs. The report will become final in December.

Once every 10 years, peer reviewers from the organization visit UMMC to evaluate its adherence to important educational standards. Before the on-site review, the institution undergoes a multi-year self-study to examine faculty, programs, policies and the environment, among other categories considered.

Campus experts write a narrative and provide documents to verify the information. More than 100 people worked to compile information for the report.

Faculty members honored as 2022 Trailblazers

Twenty-five University of Mississippi Medical Center faculty members are being lauded as winners of UMMC’s Trailblazer Award for Excellence in Medical Student Education.

The honor recognizes the time and effort faculty members devote to educating future physicians. Winners were nominated by their peers for being effective teachers who engage, inspire and mentor learners, demonstrating teaching innovation and serving as catalysts for enhancing teaching and learning.

The awards committee also recognizes a Trailblazer of the Year. The 2022 winner is Dr. Osman Athar, M.D.

The remaining recipients are Dr. Elena Dent, Dr. Stan Smith and Dr. Kathy Yee, who hold the Ph.D.; and Dr. Michael Hall, Dr. Clark Henegan, Dr. Zeb Henson, Dr. Bryan Hierlmeier, Dr. Nick Hoda, Dr. Brett Jeter, Dr. Daniel Kennedy, Dr. Jessie Lavender, Dr. Lance Majors, Dr. Chawla LaToya Mason, Dr. Jarrett Morgan, Dr. Allen Richert, Dr. Jose Subauste, Dr. Emily Tarver, Dr. Jenner Tiscareno, Dr. Marc Walker, Dr. Brandon Weatherly, Dr. Lyssa Weatherly and Dr. Charletta Wright, all who hold the M.D.

Recipients Dr. Candace Howard-Claudio and Dr. Vinayak Nahar each hold the Ph.D. and the M.D.

Researchers recognized by national societies

Two members of the Department of Cell and Molecular Biology

received awards from national professional societies.

Dr. Samar Rezq, an instructor in the department, received an Early Career Faculty Travel Award from the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Her research focuses on molecular endocrinology, inflammation, pain and cardiovascular pharmacology.

Dr. Samar Rezq (Courtesy of UMMC)

Alexandra Huffman (Courtesy of UMMC)

Alexandra Huffman, a PhD student in the department, received the 2022 Endocrinology & Metabolism Section Research Recognition Award by the American Physiological Society. Her research focuses on the role of micro RNAs in polycystic ovary syndrome.

These awards, which recognize emerging biomedical scientists, support travel to the 2022 Experimental Biology meeting, planned for April 2-5 in Philadelphia, PA.

Dr. Ross Pearlman (Courtesy of UMMC)

Both awardees work with Dr. Damian Romer.

Dermatology program taps Pearlman as Resident of Distinction

Dr. Ross Pearlman, a fourth-year resident in the Department of Dermatology, has been named a Resident of Distinction by dermMentors, a program of Beiersdorf Inc.

Pearlman is one of five residents from across the country recognized through dermMentors at the recent 2022 Maui Derm for Dermatologists conference. He and the other honorees presented their research and attended scientific sessions as well as networking and mentorship events with top thought leaders in dermatology.

Pearlman performed his internship at the University of Colorado-Denver after graduation from the University of Alabama School of Medicine.