VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson will be prepared for the 2023 high school football season.

UMMC’s rapid-response team of orthopaedic surgeons and other health care specialists at the Friday Night Injury Clinic aim to keep the players healthy and hydrated in preparation for the season.

“UMMC sports medicine has athletic trainers on site at the local high schools and have worked with the kids all summer,” said Dr. Derrick Burgess, assistant professor in Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation. “They’re treating injured athletes and are there for preseason practices to watch for heat exhaustion. They get to know the athletes well during this time. It allows us to treat them better if and when they are injured.”

For more than 15 years, UMMC has offered the Friday night clinic for high school football players during and after games when injuries happen. All ranges of injuries, from sprained knees to potentially dangerous impacts to the head and neck, can be addressed in minutes instead of days.

Players can be X-rayed and, if needed, receive bracing at the appropriate UMMC facility, including University Physicians Pavilion, where players are checked in, and, when appropriate, the Emergency Department.

“The most important thing this clinic gives to athletes and parents is immediate access to care,” Burgess said. “If a player is injured in the second or third quarter, then they’re seeing us in an hour’s time. We’re able to make a diagnosis within hours of the injury and get treatment started, no matter the scope of the injury, and get them back to playing as soon as possible.”

UMMC staffs football games for six metro Jackson schools with certified athletic trainers. During the football season, the clinic operates from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but if possible, parents and athletic trainers are asked to call ahead at 601-815-4721.

Players from outside metro Jackson can also call ahead about arriving by 11:30 p.m., and staff will wait for them.