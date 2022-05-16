JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson hosted a walk-up job interview event on Monday in the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower.

Recruiters at UMMC wanted to host the walk-up job interview event to give aspiring nurses and therapists an opportunity to get a possible position on the spot. The event was also specifically for new graduate nursing students.

Applicants with a resume were able to come in with no set appointment and tour the unit and learn more about benefits prior to the position they applied for.

“It’s just an exciting opportunity for candidates to come in and see them leave with offers in their hands,” said Patricia Donald, RN Manager of Clinical Recruitment. “They’re calling their family. They’re so excited, so it just makes me happy.”

Applicants had the opportunity to meet with managers of different units throughout the hospital to discuss opportunities prior to their start date and learn more about the position.

“I think this is a great,” said Gordon Gatrell, Nurse Manager Pediatric ICU. “Any opportunity we get to engage with the inner community and kind of promote our institution and the work we do here is always a positive experience.”

Organizers plan onto host another walk-up job interview event soon.