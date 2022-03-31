JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Ear, Nose and Throat and the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will host free oral, head and neck cancer screenings.

The screenings for the public will be on Wednesday, April 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, located at 3502 W. Northside Drive. No appointment is needed, and screenings are open to all walk-up participants.

April 3-9 is Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week. Doctors said screenings are simple and only take about 10 minutes, and they are non-invasive.

Oral, head and neck cancers are the fifth most common cancers in the world. Risk factors include use of tobacco, excessive consumption of alcohol, and HPV infection.