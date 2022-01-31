JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients listed the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson above some significantly larger programs such as the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Jacksonville, Fla., and Phoenix, Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and the Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans.

The registry lists 148 liver transplant centers on factors including one-year post-transplant survival rates, survival rates of patients on a liver transplant wait list, and how fast someone on the waitlist received a deceased donor transplant. The registry also considers how many living and deceased donor liver transplants are performed annually.

UMMC received a score of five out of five on one-year survival and on getting a deceased donor transplant quickly. The hospital received three out of five on survival rates of patients while they are still on the liver transplant waiting list.

The Medical Center’s liver transplant surgery team includes Anderson, its leader; Dr. Mark Earl, a professor in the Division of Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery and surgical director of liver transplantation; Dr. Felicitas Koller, associate professor in the division; and Dr. Praise Matemavi, assistant professor in the division. Dr. James Wynn, professor in the division, is primary responsible for kidney transplant.

“We’ve got a world-class team, and our outcomes speak to it,” Earl said. “During surgery, our anesthesiologists are very good at keeping very critically ill patients stable, and they can get very sick during transplantation.”

They’re joined in the OR by nurses in addition to surgical and anesthesia techs. “You know you are surrounded by experts,” Earl said. “It allows the surgeons to focus on their job, and their job only.”

The Medical Center in 2021 performed 48 liver transplants, and since the program restarted in 2013 has completed 333, including several in which two patients shared a single liver.