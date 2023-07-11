Stephen Houck, director of the Mississippi Center for Emergency Services, with the Alert U logo. (Courtesy: UMMC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said personal safety is important for students and staff.

Many of them walk daily to and from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium’s expansive parking lots. Security improved earlier this year for those who make that trek each day, but the arrival of more technology to protect and inform in the event of all types of campus emergencies has put Stewart’s mind at ease.

“Sometimes, the idea of walking to the stadium parking lot can be nerve-wracking,” said Riazeil Stewart, of Hazlehurst, a manager of clinical engineering at UMMC.

Enhancements made to Alert U, the medical center’s emergency notification system, went into effect July 1. The updated system expands capabilities to send emergency text messages to employees, students, families and visitors.

All who sign up will receive text alerts for severe weather or personal safety emergencies on the Jackson main campus. And in the event of certain types of emergencies, a new feature allows employees and students to instantly contact and share their location with the UMMC Police and Public Safety Department via the Everbridge mobile safety app.

For timely alerts, full instructions and access to personal safety features and more information on the new system, visit the Alert U website.

Patients, families and visitors can sign up temporarily to receive UMMC safety alerts by texting ALERTU to 333111. They’ll will receive notifications until the end of each month, when they can renew it by simply texting the number again.