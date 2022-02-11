JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Stress, especially during the trying times of a pandemic, can lead to what some in the medical community refer to as a “brain attack.” It’s a stroke, and if symptoms are ignored or treatment is delayed, a life can be lost.

“Anxiety levels are high now in some people,” said Dr. Shreyas Gangadhara, an assistant professor and chief of the Division of Vascular Neurology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. “Some of my patients who had quit smoking have gone back to it.”

Taking steps to manage anxiety and stress, he said, is not only good for overall health, but a key factor in reducing your risk of stroke and heart disease.

Stroke is the fifth-highest killer and leading cause of disability in the United States, the American Heart Association says. February is Heart Month, a time to help increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of stroke and what you can do to control your risk.

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen. That means brain cells begin to quickly die. A stroke is usually caused when an artery is blocked by a blood clot or other debris, or when a blood vessel in the brain is leaking or has burst.

If someone is having trouble walking or speaking, has trouble speaking or understanding what others are saying, has paralysis or numbness of the face, arms or legs, or has a headache or problems seeing, think FAST:

Face: Can the person smile. Does one side of the face droop?

Arms: Can they raise both arms? Does one drive downward, or is one arm unable to be lifted?

Speech: Is the speech slurred or unusual?

Time: Call 911 if any of these signs are occurring.

If you’re experiencing one or more of these factors, you’re at added risk: you have high blood pressure or blood cholesterol, are a smoker, are obese, get little exercise, eat a diet high in fat and sodium, are diabetic, have carotid or peripheral artery disease, have sickle cell disease, or have other heart diseases. The American Heart Association offers a stroke quiz that gives a good idea of your risk.

UMMC‘s Stroke Center provides highly coordinated stroke care and is a certified primary stroke center. The center has state-of-the-art technology and facilities, including a six-bed dedicated stroke unit, and a 20-bed neurosciences intensive care unit.

The Stroke Center has been honored by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association with their “Get with the Guidelines” Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award.

Take proactive steps to manage your health and stress levels so that your risk is lower, Gangadhara suggests. If you’re smoking, quit. If you haven’t been vaccinated, do so quickly because your stroke risk factors can potentially come into play if you are sickened with the virus,

“Go to your primary care doctor. Get your blood pressure checked and under control,” Gangadhara said.