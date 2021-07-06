UMMC offers free cervical, breast cancer screenings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Department of Pathology and the Cancer Center and Research Institute (CCRI) are offering free cervical, breast and oral cancer screenings for uninsured and underinsured women.

According to health officials, women ages 21 to 64 can register now for the Saturday, August 21, screenings. The screenings will take place at the CCRI located in the Jackson Medical Mall on Woodrow Wilson Boulevard. Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The screenings are part of the College of American Pathologists Foundation See, Test and Treat program. Women will receive their results that day. Screenings include:

Cervical exams, including a Pap test, for women ages 21-64 who meet screening guidelines.

Mammograms for women ages 40-64 who meet screening guidelines.

Oral cancer exams for all who receive one or both of the exams.

UMMC caregivers and community providers will offer health information from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. that includes education about community resources, nutrition and physical fitness. Additional education will be provided on women’s cancer screenings.

You can call (601) 815-3572 to determine eligibility and for an appointment. Space is limited.